Bannister rates top dealer honour

Bannister Honda general manager Pat Loehndorf (centre, holding trophy) is joined by staff as they celebrate being named top Honda dealership in B.C. by DealerRater for a third straight year. (Photo submitted)

The staff goal at Vernon’s Bannister Honda Service and Car Sales is to treat people the way they would like to be treated, meet everyone that comes into the shop and have them leave with a smile.

For the third year in a row, Bannister has been awarded a 2018 DealerRater Honda Dealer of the Year award, which recognizes top Canadian and U.S. auto dealers who demonstrate execellent customer service as expressed by consumer reviews written on DealerRater.

“We are very proud of the award,” said Bannister general manager Pat Loehndorf. “This speaks volumes as it’s the consumer who gives the feedback and the reviews. We ask for feedback. We are very transparent and we’ll take it whether it’s good, bad or otherwise.

“Once in a while we get a negative comment, and it’s rare, but when we do we fix it and we move on.”

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are based on reviews by new- and used-car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated Bannister Honda Service and Car Sales on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.

Said DealerRater general manager Jamie Oldershaw: “Car buyers have spoken and have identified Bannister Honda Service and Car Sales as the best Honda dealer to do business with in BC. The quality and number of reviews for Bannister Honda Service and Car Sales speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers.”

Bannister Honda has demonstrated consistently high ratings for customer satisfaction, placing it in the top of its class. The ratings are determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2017 calendar year.

“Today’s car shoppers pay attention to reviews and a dealership’s online reputation, which makes the significance of the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards crucial to dealers looking to thrive in today’s business environment,” said Oldershaw.

Loehndorf credits the success to all of the 31 full-time staff employed at the dealership.

“The people inside go beyond their expertise,” he said. “They care about the customer. Our long-term vision is we want a relationship for life with these people and respond to their vehicle needs.”

DealerRater has a reachable audience reach of more than 32 million consumers each month.



