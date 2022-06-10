The staff at Ritual Barbershop are celebrating the business’ five-year anniversary with an open house June 18. (Robin Martin photo)

The staff at Ritual Barbershop are celebrating the business’ five-year anniversary with an open house June 18. (Robin Martin photo)

Barber trims up five years of Vernon rituals

High-end shop marks anniversary with open house

Five years of hot shaves, fades and beards is being celebrated at Vernon’s own Ritual Barbershop.

Elmaz Wilder opened Ritual to provide high end services to the community and has since grown the business with two colleagues. James Tyler is a master barber, which means he has completed his barber training and has been in the workforce for over two years. Tyson Oland is currently in school at MC College and working as a junior barber under the influence of Wilder.

“The team at Ritual prides themselves in having a lgbt+ inclusive shop and was the first business to start Love is Love campaign in Vernon,” said Wilder. “We want to thank the Vernon community for the utmost support and welcome new folks.”

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it does not have a phone number “because we believe in a uninterrupted service.”

Monday, June 13 marks Ritual’s five-year anniversary and the community is invited out Saturday, June 18 to help celebrate at an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at #102-3002 32nd Ave.

“Come say hi and/or get a cut,” said Wilder.

READ MORE: Dreams become a ritual for barber

READ MORE: Vintage car show drives back to Vernon mall

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Local BusinessVernon

 

Ritual Barbershop marks five years in Vernon June 18, 2022. (Robin Martin photo)

Previous story
Worry about stagflation, a flashback to ’70s, begins to grow

Just Posted

The Road Foward is screened at the Vernon Museum June 23. (Contributed)
Indigenous movement highlighted in Vernon movie screening

The staff at Ritual Barbershop are celebrating the business' five-year anniversary with an open house June 18. (Robin Martin photo)
Barber trims up five years of Vernon rituals

Del Rango & the D-Railers play for Black Press’s printing operators and staff after their shift. The local band will be featured on the Lumby Days entertainment staf 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Catch more acts, games, rides and more at Lumby Days from Friday, June 10-Sunday, June 11. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Fun-filled Lumby Days underway

Salmon Arm RCMP and other emergency responders were called to Silver Creek where a man was killed after his vehicle went over a steep embankment on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap man killed when vehicle goes over steep embankment