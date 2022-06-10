Barber trims up five years of Vernon rituals

The staff at Ritual Barbershop are celebrating the business’ five-year anniversary with an open house June 18. (Robin Martin photo)

Five years of hot shaves, fades and beards is being celebrated at Vernon’s own Ritual Barbershop.

Elmaz Wilder opened Ritual to provide high end services to the community and has since grown the business with two colleagues. James Tyler is a master barber, which means he has completed his barber training and has been in the workforce for over two years. Tyson Oland is currently in school at MC College and working as a junior barber under the influence of Wilder.

“The team at Ritual prides themselves in having a lgbt+ inclusive shop and was the first business to start Love is Love campaign in Vernon,” said Wilder. “We want to thank the Vernon community for the utmost support and welcome new folks.”

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it does not have a phone number “because we believe in a uninterrupted service.”

Monday, June 13 marks Ritual’s five-year anniversary and the community is invited out Saturday, June 18 to help celebrate at an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at #102-3002 32nd Ave.

“Come say hi and/or get a cut,” said Wilder.

READ MORE: Dreams become a ritual for barber

READ MORE: Vintage car show drives back to Vernon mall

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Local BusinessVernon