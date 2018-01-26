Bercum Builders up for regional and provincial gold awards

Sean Arnold, Darren Witt (owner), Bruce Young; part of the Vernon construction team up for at least 10 gold building awards including Custom Home Builder of the Year and Excellence in Single Family Detached Home over $3 million, on-site at one of Bercum Builders current construction projects. (Corinne Remple photo)

Local building company, Bercum Builders was recently recognized when the Canadian Home Builders Association (CHBA) regional and provincial offices released their respective lists of silver finalists.

In business over 30 years, Bercum Builders, a Vernon based construction company, has built an uncompromising reputation of building exceptional custom homes, commercial construction and renovations. Bercum has brought home several awards in past years. And, in 2017, the team is up for at least five gold awards from each of the associations, including Custom Home Builder of the Year and Excellence in Single Family Detached Home over $3 million.

Recognizing building excellence in over 39 different categories, the Tommie awards (CHBA-Central Okanagan) and the Georgie Awards (CHBA-British Columbia) celebrate the achievements of the residential building industry over the past year.

“It’s an honour just to be nominated,” says Darren Witt, owner of Bercum Builders. “And more so, when you see who else made the list.”

Each Award submission has a slightly different process and it takes a great deal of effort to prepare the required write-ups and photographs for the submission.

“Spare time is a luxury for most Vernon businesses associated with the building industry, we work hard at our craft,” Witt said. “At the end of the day, it’s important to bring recognition to our building industry — locally and provincially.”

To Witt, it’s all about team and relationships.

“It’s important to have a top-notch team. Because we put our name to it — we work with the very best in the business, “ Witt said. “At times, we come to our sub-trades with unique design ideas and after a meeting or two and a bit of research — we’ve got it figured out. It’s a team approach and with the skills at MQN Architecture & Interior Design, Vernon Home Building Centre, Pure Granite Rocks, Can-Nor Electric Limited, Nicholas Alexander Landscaping and K2 Stone this home we’ve been nominated for is jaw-dropping.

“Our team gives the highest level of customer service and craftsmanship to set each of our projects apart. And at the heart of our work is passion, craftsmanship and, commitment.”

To be eligible for the regional or provincial awards, association members submitted entries for projects completed during the period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017. The finalists and winners are selected by a panel of industry professionals.

In a prepared release, announcing the finalists CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia Neil Moody said, “A finalist nomination in the Georgie Awards is a coveted achievement within the residential construction industry. With many annual entries and strong competition, it is not an easy task.”

