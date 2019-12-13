Best in business: North-Okanagan Shuswap companies named top 10 semi-finalists

Adam Meikle starts a charcoal drawing in his studio on Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Several businesses from the North Okanagan-Shuswap, including Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Salmon Arm, have reached the top 10 in this year’s BC Business Awards.

After two months of nominations, Small Business BC, a non-profit resource for the province’s small business community, has revealed the top 10 semi-finalists for the 2020 Small Business BC Awards.

• In the Premier’s People’s Choice Award category presented by the Province of British Columbia, Meikle Studios of Salmon Arm is in the top 10.

The Premier’s People’s Choice Award is presented to a B.C. small business that can demonstrate that they have the unwavering and loyal support of their community. To win the award, nominees gathered as many votes as possible by Nov. 30 to prove that they are the Premier’s People’s Choice.

• In the Best Community Impact category presented by Vancity, one of the top 10 finalists is New Tew Yew in West Kelowna.

The Best Community Impact Award goes to the company that’s truly making a difference in their community. This business has taken positive action to invest in their community and sees social responsibility as an integral part of the business’ success.

• In the Best Company category there’s a top 10 finalist from Kelowna, Twirling Umbrellas.

The Best Company Award recognizes the B.C. small business that best demonstrates exceptional leadership and a proven track record of growth and profitability.

• In the Best Marketer category, a Vernon company reached the top 10 – Summit Tiny Homes.

The Best Marketer Award is given for demonstrating the most innovative and impactful integrated marketing initiative executed by a B.C. small business. Through a multi-channel approach, this business demonstrates creativity and increases customer engagement, as well as creating positive results against measurable business goals and objectives.

• In the Best Youth Entrepreneur category presented by KPU, two Salmon Arm businesses and one from Vernon have joined the top-10 list.

They are: Mismack Clean Cosmetics from Salmon Arm; Pamper Day Spa in Salmon Arm and Raven Hair Salon in Vernon.

The Best Youth Entrepreneur Award recognizes the young individual (35 and under) who has founded a successful business in British Columbia. They have demonstrated excellence in having a clear vision, a good track record and impact.

All of the top 10 businesses in each category will now be invited to submit an extended application form which will be used by the judging panel to determine the Top 5 Finalists, who will be invited to pitch why they are B.C.’s best.

Winners will be announced at the Small Business BC Awards Gala on Feb. 21 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

All winners will receive the Premier’s Prize in the amount of $1,500 cash, a one-year All-Access Pass to Small Business BC education and experts, and the honour of being named a top B.C. small business.



