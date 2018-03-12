Black Press hosts career fair in Kelowna today

Event will take place at Okanagan College from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is March 12 at Okanagan College. - Image: Black Press file

Get your resume and cover letter ready—and don’t forget to dress for success.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair will be at the Okanagan College campus in Kelowna between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. today. The campus is located at 1000 KLO Rd., Kelowna.

The popular annual event includes approximately 80 employers from around the Valley, looking to fill dozens of part-time and full-time positions.

Some positions will be entry-level, while others will require some level of prior training or post-secondary education.

Companies that job-seekers will be able to connect with at the fair include BC Corrections, ICBC, Interior Health, Home Depot, the Hamlets, The Canadian Forces, Walmart Canada, Costco, and Sun Life Financial.

On the education side, Discovery College, Thompson Rivers University, Brock University, and Royal Roads University will be in attendance.

Last year, the event was attended by roughly 60 vendors and more than 3,000 participants.

For more information visit Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair on Facebook