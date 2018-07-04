Bookstore, and more, opens in downtown Vernon

Thé Essence: More than a bookstore throws wide its doors in a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located next to the Towne Theatre at 2908 – 30 Avenue.

Thé Essence is a not-for-profit outreach arm of the Centre for Spiritual Living.

“Free tea will be served all day and many activities are scheduled throughout the day,” said bookstore manager Bev Danby. “Music and song will begin at 11 a.m., a Children’s Story Hour at 12 noon and the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. by Trudy Ames, current chair of the Board of Directors.”

A silent auction of art and collectables, as well as more music, will be happening throughout the afternoon. For more information contact Thé Essence at 250-541-0186.

