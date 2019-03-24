The Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce has exciting networking and community events in store for 2019. (Morning Star file photo)

Business is booming in Lumby: Chamber

Chamber looks to capture history

The Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce continues to welcome a diverse array of new members in 2019.

We have a strong and involved Executive Board that is moving forward with exciting networking and community events this year. The Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce is continuing to build on partnerships with Village of Lumby and Regional District North Okanagan, nonprofit organizations and the business community to be a part of developing a strong economy in the area through our collective efforts we’ll bring a new kind of prosperity to everyone in Lumby, Cherryville, and Mabel Lake areas.

Read more: Lumby Chamber launches project survey

One of our goals at the Chamber is to bring together businesses and people that will help shape the success of our community projects. The Chamber is looking forward to developing some new ideas as we look at our downtown business core and activities that support tourism and residents.

We are excited to be able to have introduced a geocaching program to the community as well as partnered with the Village of Lumby and The Regional District North Okanagan on many projects such as a series of outdoor movies for both our residents and visitors alike.

We worked hard in 2018 to capture some of the history of our Chamber and our Business community and look forward to encouraging businesses to do the same. With our history captured, we want 2019 to be a dynamic year for our Chamber Business Members.

Collectively, our organization is working hard to be of a team providing economic development and leadership in the community.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A tough hill to climb: Armstrong business owner overcomes odds

Just Posted

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Business is booming in Lumby: Chamber

Chamber looks to capture history

A tough hill to climb: Armstrong business owner overcomes odds

Armstrong biologist-businesswoman celebrates a milestone anniversary

‘Old fashioned customer service’ core of Vernon Teach and Learn

The shop has been able to grow thanks to its dedication to the customer

Dust advisory over for Vernon

Environment Canada ended the advisory Sunday

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Man pinned under metal tank in West Kelowna

Emergency personnel are on the scene

WWE, WCW elite hits Vernon mat for professional wrestling show

International wrestlers descend upon Vernon for Canadian Wrestling’s Elite anniversary tour

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Mudslide sends debris into Highway

Highway 33 near Joe Rich had mud spilled on the highway from the slide

Penticton SAR team helicopters injured climber to safety

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

Kootnekoff: R v. Sidhu, was he asleep?

Driver in Humboldt crash wasn’t distracted at time of collision with bus,… Continue reading

Most Read