Business is booming in Lumby: Chamber

The Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce has exciting networking and community events in store for 2019. (Morning Star file photo)

The Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce continues to welcome a diverse array of new members in 2019.

We have a strong and involved Executive Board that is moving forward with exciting networking and community events this year. The Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce is continuing to build on partnerships with Village of Lumby and Regional District North Okanagan, nonprofit organizations and the business community to be a part of developing a strong economy in the area through our collective efforts we’ll bring a new kind of prosperity to everyone in Lumby, Cherryville, and Mabel Lake areas.

Read more: Lumby Chamber launches project survey

One of our goals at the Chamber is to bring together businesses and people that will help shape the success of our community projects. The Chamber is looking forward to developing some new ideas as we look at our downtown business core and activities that support tourism and residents.

We are excited to be able to have introduced a geocaching program to the community as well as partnered with the Village of Lumby and The Regional District North Okanagan on many projects such as a series of outdoor movies for both our residents and visitors alike.

We worked hard in 2018 to capture some of the history of our Chamber and our Business community and look forward to encouraging businesses to do the same. With our history captured, we want 2019 to be a dynamic year for our Chamber Business Members.

Collectively, our organization is working hard to be of a team providing economic development and leadership in the community.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.