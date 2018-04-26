Business spotlight: Family Resource Centre on the move, businesses vacate Harbourfront location

The Shuswap Family Resource Centre will be moving from the corner of Alexander St and the Trans Canada Highway to 681 Marine Park Drive, which currently houses Harbourfront Tanning & Fitness, Cardio Connection and Kristal Burgess Photography.

Harbourfront Fitness will be closing with their last day of operation being Saturday, May 26.

Cardio Connection is relocating to Hudson Avenue (further details to come), and Kristal Burgess photography will continue to operate but she is still looking for a suitable location.

Heathy Spot Pets opens

Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply, which is celebrating their 10th anniversary in Vernon, opened a location in Salmon Arm in the former Animal House location across from the Mall at Piccadilly.

“We just specialize in cats and dogs,” says owner Andrea Lauridsen. “We don’t sell animals, just healthy food and treats, and accessories.”

Andrea says the store is still undergoing some renovations. The room that used to have the fish tanks will become a walk-in freezer.

“It will be dedicated to raw food diet for dogs and cats. We have a lot of locally sourced products. We have dehydrated food – ‘NRG’ – made in Armstrong. It’s been manufactured there for many years. We have quality kibbles, freeze dried products and raw food.”

They also carry specialty toys and accessories.

“One thing we carry is Ruff Wear from Oregon. It’s an outstanding product for outdoor enthusiasts: running leashes, technical harnesses, and simple life jackets.”

Customers will also find natural pet remedies with the vision, urinary, and immune support being some of the most popular.

Andrea and her husband, John, are looking forward to being active in the community with various programs and fundraisers.

“We do a program where people can donate a dog or cat crate. We sell it at a very reasonable rate and all the proceeds go to charity. We’re very focused on customer experience and building relationships and trust with our customers. We have an easy return policy. If something doesn’t work for your cat or dog, we take it back.”

Their hours are 9:30 am – 5:30 pm, Monday through Saturday. They are located at 1050 10th Avenue SW. To contact them phone 250-832-1966, or check out their Facebook page or their website, www.healthyspot.ca

Mother daughter duo launch company

Michelle and Olivia Mackay launched a full-service social media agency, Mackay Marketing, in Sorrento. They can develop a comprehensive social media strategy to fit unique business requirements, create engaging and cohesive content, manage and monitor social media networks.

Michelle has over 30 years in a variety of businesses including the seven years with Blackwood Partners managing Central City in Surrey.

“This is when I honed my social media skills,” says Michelle. “Managing a property that included a 160-store regional shopping centre, a university campus, and a triple-A office tower required me to be a master at branded messaging and growing loyal followers.”

Olivia has a bachelor’s degree in communications and worked for a digital marketing agency at the coast.

“That’s where I discovered the power of social media and its ability to connect a brand with their target audience,” says Olivia. “After moving up to the Shuswap, my mom and I realized that there was a need for this type of marketing in the area.”

Michelle and Olivia say they’re looking forward to serving the Shuswap using their combined expertise and their beautiful surroundings to inspire their creativity.

You can find Mackay Marketing on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Or you can contact them by email: info@mackaymarketing.ca or visit their website, mackaymarketing.ca

SASCU offers free E-Transfers

SASCU Credit Union launched free Interac e-Transfers. This means splitting the cheque with your friends, sending money to the kids (again), or contributing to that office gift is now easier and cheaper. The fee-free offer allows unlimited usage and applies to both personal and business accounts.

“Our members have clearly said that the $1.50 fee for every e-Transfer is a pain point,” says Barry Delaney, CEO, SASCU. “We promised changes to give more of our members more benefits, and taking away that fee was a clear winner. It may seem like a small change, but it is a big deal to our members.”

Interac E-Transfers is a service that allows people to send money directly to another person using online or mobile banking.

The recipient just needs an email address or mobile phone number, and a bank account in Canada. It is fast and secure. Find out more at sascu.com.

Downtown to dress up their windows

Downtown businesses can take part in the Best Dressed Window Display contest.

Any business wanting to participate should email Jennifer Broadwell, membership coordinator at Downtown Salmon Arm at events@salmonarmdowntown.com.

Judging begins May 1 with winners announced prior to the Salty Street Fest (weekend of May 12).

Entries are judged on: creativity, use of window space, theme, lighting, use of recycled material, overall impact of the display.

