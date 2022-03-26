Business walk to give Enderby officials a view of local economy

The City of Enderby will host its 2022 business walk on Tuesday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Enderby officials will soon set foot on a tour of the local economy.

City council and Community Futures North Okanagan will be hosting a business walk Tuesday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s a chance for elected officials to meet with businesses and gain a first-hand perspective on how the local economy is evolving.

“We’ve been doing business walks with Community Futures for several years now, and we find it is an excellent opportunity to better understand the priorities of our local businesses and identify what we can do to help build upon their strengths,” said Mayor Greg McCune.

“The City of Enderby and Community Futures both have valuable services and resources which we can offer our local businesses, so having those direct face-to-face conversations with businesses allows us an opportunity to link them to those services and resources.”

Business walks provide local politicians and organizations with an opportunity to listen to the business community and identify common themes. Business owners will be asked questions to elicit information about how the local economy is changing and opportunities to grow.

“We’re excited to be bringing back in-person business walks this year,” said Kazia Mullin, business services manager with Community Futures North Okanagan. “Local businesses have seen a lot of changes and challenges since the spring of 2020, and the Business Walks give us a chance to hear about it. Meeting business owners in their place of business gives those owners and employers a chance to speak directly to us about the unique issues and opportunities they are facing.”

Brendan Shykora

Business