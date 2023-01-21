Busy breakfast cafe in Vernon sold

Chicken ’n waffles to stay as new owners take over EATology

A new chapter for EATology owner Kristina Klein means the popular business has been sold. (EATology Facebook photo)

The chicken ‘n waffles are staying despite the sale of one of the most popular restaurants in town.

EATology’s owner Kristina Klein has sold the busy breakfast and brunch joint.

“Time for our new adventure,” said Klein, who started EATology as a small cafe in 2015.

Since then, Klein purchased the building (the old Greyhound bus station), she got married, completed a massive expansion to the restaurant, and now, a baby.

“This all couldn’t have taken place without the amazing support of family, friends and of course the community. With all that being said, it’s time to follow a new path, one with a strong focus on family.”

The business has been sold to “two amazing people within the community whom we know will carry on the name so very well.”

Klein adds: “And don’t worry, your adored chicken ‘n waffles and eggs benny will still be here.”

The new owners will be announced soon, in the meantime Klein said it is an emotional, but exciting time.

“We want to say thank you to Vernon for being the best city to run a restaurant in!”

Local Business

 

Eatology owner Kristina Klein serves up the sweet and savory chicken ‘n waffles at the popular downtown Vernon restaurant. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

