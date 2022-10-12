Cactus Club Cafe opens doors in Vernon

The former Temptasian restaurant in Vernon’s north end has a new name and look.
The Cactus Club Cafe opens to guests at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 12.
With room for more than 250 guests, the restaurant consists of three distinct areas
.
“We’re proud to be opening here in Vernon, and are excited by the response we’ve received from the community,” said general manager Kelsey Matheson. “We can’t wait to share this location with our guests.”
The culinary vision at Cactus Club Cafe is developed by the Test Kitchen, a team of world-class chefs led by Okanagan born-and-raised executive chef of culinary development Gregory McCallum. The test kitchen team works hard to create and perfect recipes cherished by Cactus guests.
In Vernon, the kitchen team of 60 culinary professionals is helmed by Chef Adam Shannon.
“The Vernon kitchen team will be applying their talents and passions to deliver on our mission that every guest leaves happy,” said Shannon. “We can’t wait to share our menu with Vernon.”
Cactus is proud to be creating more than 125 jobs in the Vernon area.
