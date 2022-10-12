Cactus Club Cafe opens doors in Vernon

New restaurant opens on Anderson Way to patrons at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 (today)

The former Temptasian restaurant in Vernon’s north end has a new name and look.

The Cactus Club Cafe opens to guests at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Cactus Vernon at 5600 Anderson Way is the third Cactus Club Cafe in the Okanagan and 30th location overall, offering a globally inspired menu, and a sophisticated, casual atmosphere. With room for more than 250 guests, the restaurant consists of three distinct areas :

Lounge – featuring a bar serving Cactus-extensive beer, custom cocktails and sommelier-driven wine selections. This space is perfect for guests who want to catch up with friends, watch sports, or kick back and enjoy the music with DJ-curated playlists.

Dining Room – a warm, inviting atmosphere with eye-catching artwork from Andy Warhol and Takashi Murakami, ideal for enjoying a meal with professional colleagues, friends or family.

Enclosed Patio – complete with patio misting system to keep guests cool in the summer and heaters for the winter, the all-season patio features sliding glass doors to allow for the best in indoor-outdoor dining .

“We’re proud to be opening here in Vernon, and are excited by the response we’ve received from the community,” said general manager Kelsey Matheson. “We can’t wait to share this location with our guests.”

The culinary vision at Cactus Club Cafe is developed by the Test Kitchen, a team of world-class chefs led by Okanagan born-and-raised executive chef of culinary development Gregory McCallum. The test kitchen team works hard to create and perfect recipes cherished by Cactus guests.

In Vernon, the kitchen team of 60 culinary professionals is helmed by Chef Adam Shannon.

“The Vernon kitchen team will be applying their talents and passions to deliver on our mission that every guest leaves happy,” said Shannon. “We can’t wait to share our menu with Vernon.”

At this location, the well-known Cactus menu is complemented by a uniquely local wine selection, featuring more than 50 per cent of wines that come from the Okanagan. Guests will also see that Okanagan Spring Brewery’s 1516 Lager has been specially added to the menu.

Recognized nationally as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, Cactus is proud to be creating more than 125 jobs in the Vernon area.

This location is open seven days a week, Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. The fully accessible location offers onsite parking, daily happy hour specials and half-priced bottles of wine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Reservations are available online by visiting CactusClubCafe.com. Takeout is available via CactusClubCafe.com and delivery will be offered soon via DoorDash.

