A Canada Post office in Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

An association representing news organizations in Canada is calling on federal party leaders to restrict Canada Post’s plans to expand its flyer distribution.

News Media Canada, of which Black Press Media is a member, released a statement on Friday saying the Crown corporation is using an unfair advantage provided to it by the government.

President and CEO John Hinds said Canada Post has plans to begin distributing packaged commercial flyers in direct competition with local newspapers, using its ability to access lock boxes in apartments and condos as part of its marketing.

READ MORE: Canada Post proposes raising stamp prices by two cents next year

“It’s essentially public money that’s going into this,” Hinds said, adding that Ottawa provides tax credits to Canada Post.

“Yet at the same time, the Crown corporation is out there taking a run at one of the core sources of revenue for the newspaper business.”

In a statement, Canada Post denied that it is competing unfairly.

“With a mandate to serve all Canadians while remaining financially self-sufficient, Canada Post competes fairly in the marketplace to provide products and services of value to Canadian businesses and consumers,” it said.

“With greater flexibility and lower prices, newspapers and other private operators deliver the vast majority of flyers in Canada. While Canada Post has exclusive access to mailboxes, we don’t deliver everything Canadians receive at their door.”

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Hinds said Canadians should be concerned about the postal service undercutting one of newspapers’ foundational revenue pillars.

“Canadians have said that local news is really important,” he said. “At the end of the day, local advertising creates local news.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers and the office of Carla Qualtrough, the minister responsible for Canada Post, for comment.

READ MORE: Canada Post union issues strike notice


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon sisters sprinkle sparkles

Just Posted

Paranormal film returns for encore at Vernon Towne Cinema

Back by popular demand, True North PAranormal will air Sept. 18 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Nightmares will come to life at Vernon’s Field of Screams

Classic characters and fairy tales won’t be at all like how you remembered them

Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

Event gives Lumby athlete a shot at worldly dreams

Benefit concert to help visually impaired skier Logan Leach afford national prospect camp

Greener future rounded up at Vernon fair

Kal Tire Community Eco-Fair builds on environmental best practices

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

Most Read