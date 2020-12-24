Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

By Charlie Carey

Canadians are on track to spend up to $2.4 billion less this holiday season, as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic takes a hit on budgets and traditions across the country.

From a combined survey of around 2,300 participants, comparison company Finder found that most Canadians are bunkering down this holiday period, with a mere one-in-10 respondents indicating they will be visiting the homes of family or friends.

With non-essential travel restrictions in place throughout B.C., and the eastern provinces in the grip of surging COVID-19 cases, Finder found more than four-in-10 families won’t be celebrating Christmas at all this year.

Due to this, only one-in-four respondents said they would be exchanging gifts; a marked difference compared to usual holiday seasons.

Cutting their pre-pandemic holiday budgets by almost $200, respondents said they will be spending an estimated $425 each this year.

The survey also suggests that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s calm-but-clear messaging asking people to not gather with those outside their immediate household has worked. Only four per cent of B.C. respondents said they will be visiting others.

However, those aged 18 to 24 are most likely to bend pandemic rules this year and visit family or friends.

Meanwhile, most Canadian’s will spend their Christmas watching holiday movies, decorating their homes and cooking festive meals. Almost half of the men surveyed said they wouldn’t be getting into the holiday spirit at all this year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Holidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wood products pricing surge expected to persist, raising 2021 house, renovation costs

Just Posted

The Peach is looking ready for its COVID Christmas. (Monique Tamminga/Black Press)
T’was the night before Christmas in the Okanagan

It’s true that this year has had sadness aplenty, we’ll never forget the year 2020

“If we don’t practice our rights, we lose our rights,” says Syilx hunter confronted by B.C. conservation officers while hunting in his territories. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
Okanagan chief calls for change after clashes with B.C. conservation officer

‘They are jeopardizing our lives,’ Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis

An Armstrong-to-Enderby Christmas tractor parade took place Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Facebook/Sandy Bosko Mills)
WATCH: COVID-19 can’t stop North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade

Vehicles covered with lights took to the highway between Armstrong and Enderby Wednesday night

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

The Okanagan could have a white Christmas Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Pixabay)
It could be a white Christmas in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of snow on Christmas Day

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

Hwy 1 west of Lake Louise Overpass in Alberta. DriveBC
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

They must have been ordered from a catalogue - Avon probably - in the 1950's or 60's. Photo Andrea DeMeer 2020
There is no such thing as the perfect Christmas

Look for the joy in disastrous dinners and melted wax figures

Interior Health and staff at Salmon Arm's Lakeside Manor continue work to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 cases increase at Lakeside Manor, but no new cases since Dec. 16

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man in his 30s, identified as Hollywood actor Josiah Black, who was found dead at the Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies to give Lake Country woman her dream home after husband’s death

Alicia and Josiah Black have always dreamed of turning a bus into their own tiny home

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

Most Read