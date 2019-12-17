Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Softwood lumber in Richmond, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Shares in Canfor Corp. fell more than 20 per cent after Great Pacific Capital Corp. failed to win the approval of the company’s minority shareholders and called off its plan to take the lumber producer private.

The company said based on shareholder votes cast by proxy ahead of a Monday deadline, the offer of $16 per share by the Jim Pattison Group company had just 45-per-cent support from the minority shareholders.

A special meeting of Canfor shareholders scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled.

Canfor shares were down $3.56 at $12.00 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock had traded for $8.80 before Great Pacific made its offer on Aug. 10.

Great Pacific, which holds a 51-per-cent stake in Canfor, said the offer was within a range determined to be fair by a Canfor special committee and its advisers.

“Great Pacific looks forward to Canfor’s continued success and will continue to support the management and directors of the company,” the firm said.

The privatization offer required approval by a two-thirds majority vote by shareholders and a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders after excluding any votes of Great Pacific and certain others.

READ MORE: Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

Investment management firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which controls about a 4.8-per-cent stake in Canfor, said in September that the offer was too low and planned to oppose the deal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rosters serves up Vernon pub expansion plans
Next story
Vernon politician frosty over snowman

Just Posted

Hot air balloon crash in Vernon makes BC Hydro’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

Kitchen fire in Vernon apartment sparks cooking safety reminder

Fire Rescue Services attended to the small fire on Monday; no fire alarm was sounding

Vernon politician frosty over snowman

City councillor says owners could have been ‘handled a lot better’

Fancy footwork on display at youth futsal league in Vernon

The Okanagan Futsal League runs every Saturday in December and January at Priest Valley Gym

Rosters serves up Vernon pub expansion plans

Popular sports club to add on with additional bar at back of club

B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation

Groups argue at Federal Court of Appeal over controversial Trans Mountain expansion

Kickstarter launched for new Revelstoke ski map

It’s the second edition to a map originally published in 2015 of Rogers Pass

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

LETTER: Scottish Drag Queen ad leaves sour taste

Reader says “enough is enough”

LETTER: Doc on homelessness enlightening

The key to treating societal crisis is intervention, reader says

Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Most Read