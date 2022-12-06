The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canfor temporarily reducing Canadian production due to weak market conditions

Move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor Corp. is temporarily reducing its Canadian production due to what it says are very weak market conditions.

The Vancouver-based company says there will be curtailments at all of its solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

It says the move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says the company will work to mitigate the affects on employees by providing support and identifying meaningful work during the downtime.

The curtailments will begin to be implemented on Dec. 19 and range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in the new year.

RELATED: Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

forestrysoftwood lumber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot

Just Posted

A Vancouver-based architecture firm has been tasked with the vision, planning, and design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project. (File photo)
Vernon cultural centre to take shape with Vancouver architect

Chelaine McInroy's new prosthetic leg will allow her to return to her active lifestyle. (Contributed)
Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Dayton Koldyk (17) tries to split Vernon Vipers defenders Kalin Frick (12) and Jack Johnson (14) during the Vipers’ Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Tier 2 U15 Vipers seventh at home tourney

VJH Emergency department. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Man tight-lipped over gunshot wound to foot: Vernon RCMP