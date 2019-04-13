Caught in the middle of folk and jazz

The band will be at Coldstream Coffee House Event for April 20 for the ‘Open Mic’.

Smith and Fraser are caught in the middle between folk and jazz – but the result works.

Master musicians, their concerts reflect influences as diverse as Django Rheinhart, Bruce Cockburn, Dave Brubeck and James Taylor. They play a mix of original and classic tunes, that keep audiences guessing.

Andrew Smith is a troubadour whose music has taken him all over the world. He is an accomplished singer songwriter, a captivating tap-style guitarist and an award winning music producer. He is one of the few Canadians to have won the prestigious Kerrville Newfolk Songwriting Competition in the U.S. and his instrumental CD escape velocity won him the Okanagan Instrumental Artist Award.

Andrew is also a recent winner of the Okanagan Arts Awards in the category of Music.

Neil Fraser is a master guitarist, studio player, composer and arranger. Coming from a background of Jazz, Blues and Roots music, he is a highly respected and sought after musician and music teacher. Influenced by Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and Eric Clapton, he likes to take chances and takes the audience along for the ride.

Throughout April, The Smith Fraser duo is playing concerts in Vancouver, on the Island, in the Okanagan, in Calgary, Canmore, Golden and Revelstoke.

Visit https://andrewsmithmusic.com/concerts for further details.

