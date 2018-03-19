The Starlight Drive In was among the winners at the annual Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. (Enderby Chamber photo)

Chamber awards excellence

Enderby Chamber of Commerce hands out annual Business Excellence Awards

Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce handed out its business hardware at the chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards.

The honours were handed out at the Splatsin Centre.

Winners included:

Service Excellence Award: Enderby & District Recreation Services;

Micro Business of the Year Award: Okanagan Rawsome;

Green Business of the Year Award: Fink Machine Inc.;

Food/Farm Business Award: Green Croft Gardens;

Tourism/Hospitality: Starlight Drive-In;

Not-For-Profit Organization Award: Enderby Lion’s Club;

Community Contributions Award: Sutherland’s Bakery;

Business Person of the Year: Judy Dangel;

Business of the Year: Baird Bros.

More than 40 nominees were received for the awards.

A big congratulations to all of our nominees, finalists and winners,” said the chamber. “A huge thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers, without you this event would not have been possible. Thank you to everyone who attended as well.”


