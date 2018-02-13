Chamber awards will honour “best of the best”

The finalists are now set for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Business Excellence Awards.
Chamber president, Markus Schrott made the announcement during the the Chamber’s Nominee Luncheon at the Vernon Lodge Tuesday.
Leading the pack are, One Step Foot Care, The Beauty Bar, Roost Solar and Spruce Salon, having each been named finalists in two different categories.
There were over 300 nominations with over 90 individual qualifying nominees for award categories ranging from Non-Profit Organization of the Year to Manufacturer of the Year.
The winners in each category along with the Business of the Year and People’s Choice will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards Gala on Friday, March 9 at the Vernon Lodge. This year’s theme is Join us in the Winner’s Circle.
The People’s Choice award is open online at the Vernon Chamber website (www.vernonchamber.ca) where the public can vote for their favourite nominee until Feb. 23.
Tickets for the Gala are on sale now at the Chamber and on their website. The Business Excellence Awards are presented by Valley First- A division of First West Credit Union.
￼The Business Excellence Awards nominees are:
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
• A Twist of Yarn
• One Step Foot care
• Spruce Salon
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
• Byron Bolton- KingFisher Boats
• Trevor & Lynella Henke – Vernon Teach and Learn
• Ted Fox – Fox & Sons Plumbing & Heating
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
• Caufields Engraving
• Wayside
• Nixon Wenger LLP
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
• David Scarlatescu – The Sprouted Fig
• Linda Heng – The Beauty Bar
• Katie Matheson – Spruce Salon
CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE AWARD
• One Step Foot Care
• Pacific Coastcom-Telus
• The Crate Escape Dog Adventures
SOLOPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
• She Devil Delights
• Voila Spa
• Red Bird Acupuncture
GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
• The Gleaners Used Furniture Store
• Roost Solar
• Sage Environmental Consulting
NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
• Cobbler’s Rack Shoes & Repair
• Power Trips
• The Beauty Bar
COMMUNITY LEADER OF THE YEAR
• Jason Keis – Armstrong Regional Cooperative
• Lisa Anderson – Upper Room Mission
• Teresa Durning Harker – Durning Directions
NON-PROFIT EXCELLENCE AWARD
• Family Resource Center
• O’Keefe Ranch & Historic Society
• Bollywood Bang
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
• Okanagan Spirits: Craft Distillery
• The BX Press Cidery & Orchard
• Skevik Skis
INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
• Pickleball Depot
• Restoration Lands
• Roost Solar
TOURISM EXCELLENCE AWARDS
• SilverStar Mountain Resort
• Marten Brewing Co
• Sparkling Hill Resort
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.