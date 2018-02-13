Chamber awards will honour “best of the best”

There’s still time to nominate businesses for the People’s Choice award

David Scarlatescu of The Sprouted Fig, Linda Heng of the Beauty Bar and Liz Dunn (representing Katie Matheson of Spruce Salon) were announced by Kent Burnham of category sponsor, Nixon Wenger Lawyers during the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce nominees luncheon held at the Vernon Lodge on Monday afternoon. The winners will be announced at the Chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards in March. From left, David Scarlatescu, Kent Burnham, Linda Heng and Liz Dunn. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

The finalists are now set for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Business Excellence Awards.

Chamber president, Markus Schrott made the announcement during the the Chamber’s Nominee Luncheon at the Vernon Lodge Tuesday.

Leading the pack are, One Step Foot Care, The Beauty Bar, Roost Solar and Spruce Salon, having each been named finalists in two different categories.

There were over 300 nominations with over 90 individual qualifying nominees for award categories ranging from Non-Profit Organization of the Year to Manufacturer of the Year.

The winners in each category along with the Business of the Year and People’s Choice will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards Gala on Friday, March 9 at the Vernon Lodge. This year’s theme is Join us in the Winner’s Circle.

The People’s Choice award is open online at the Vernon Chamber website (www.vernonchamber.ca) where the public can vote for their favourite nominee until Feb. 23.

Tickets for the Gala are on sale now at the Chamber and on their website. The Business Excellence Awards are presented by Valley First- A division of First West Credit Union.

￼The Business Excellence Awards nominees are:

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Community Futures

• A Twist of Yarn

• One Step Foot care

• Spruce Salon

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Kal Tire

• Byron Bolton- KingFisher Boats

• Trevor & Lynella Henke – Vernon Teach and Learn

• Ted Fox – Fox & Sons Plumbing & Heating

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Telus

• Caufields Engraving

• Wayside

• Nixon Wenger LLP

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP

• David Scarlatescu – The Sprouted Fig

• Linda Heng – The Beauty Bar

• Katie Matheson – Spruce Salon

CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE AWARD

Sponsored by Rellish Transport Services

• One Step Foot Care

• Pacific Coastcom-Telus

• The Crate Escape Dog Adventures

SOLOPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery

• She Devil Delights

• Voila Spa

• Red Bird Acupuncture

GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Let’s Go Transportation

• The Gleaners Used Furniture Store

• Roost Solar

• Sage Environmental Consulting

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by The Herbal Health Centre

• Cobbler’s Rack Shoes & Repair

• Power Trips

• The Beauty Bar

COMMUNITY LEADER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by MQN

• Jason Keis – Armstrong Regional Cooperative

• Lisa Anderson – Upper Room Mission

• Teresa Durning Harker – Durning Directions

NON-PROFIT EXCELLENCE AWARD

Sponsored by Lake City Casino Vernon

• Family Resource Center

• O’Keefe Ranch & Historic Society

• Bollywood Bang

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by City of Vernon

• Okanagan Spirits: Craft Distillery

• The BX Press Cidery & Orchard

• Skevik Skis

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by Silver Star Mountain Resort

• Pickleball Depot

• Restoration Lands

• Roost Solar

TOURISM EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Sponsored by YLW Kelowna International Airport

• SilverStar Mountain Resort

• Marten Brewing Co

• Sparkling Hill Resort

