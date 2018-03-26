Chamber salutes excellence

Armstrong Spallumcheen Community Excellence Awards seek nominations; MASH theme for event

Attention all personnel.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce looks forward to welcoming members and guests in the ‘Mess Hall’ Saturday, April 28, as they present the annual Community Excellence Awards with a ‘MASH 4077’ theme.

It will be an evening of networking, presentations, entertainment, and refreshments at Centennial Theatre.

“An event like this cannot happen without support,” said Andrew Laird, chamber board president. “We are excited to have Gambrinus Malting, Armstrong Regional Cooperative, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, Vernon Morning Star, Short & Tall Caesar Co., Quaaout Lodge and Imagine Words & Music on board as event sponsors.

“Sponsors for each of the 10 categories will also be on hand to present the awards.”

The 2018 categories and sponsors are:

Rising Star Award Sponsor: Tekamar Mortgages Ltd.;

Micro Business of the Year Award Sponsor: VantageOne Credit Union;

Small Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Blackwell Building Movers;

Mid-Size Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Community Futures North Okanagan;

Corporate Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Hub International Barton Insurance;

Employee of the Year Award Sponsor: Shepherd’s Home Hardware & Outdoor Living Centre;

Revitalization & Innovation Award Sponsor: Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd.;

Hospitality & Tourism Award Sponsor: Township of Spallumcheen;

Organization of the Year Award Sponsor: Hytec – A Division of Kohler;

Volunteer of the Year Award Sponsor: City of Armstrong.

“This event celebrates the best of our community,” said Peter Rotzetter, chamber board first vice-president. “There are so many deserving businesses. Chamber member or not, all businesses within Armstrong Spallumcheen are eligible to be nominated.”

There were a record number of nominations received in 2017.

RELATED: Record nominations for chamber

Winners will receive a unique award created by Final Touch as well as a celebratory gift basket filled with treats.

Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes and consider coming as a favorite MASH character.

“There will be a contest for those who choose to come as one of Cpl. Klinger’s colorful personalities,” said event emcee Sean Newton. “We also expect to see Hot Lips Houlihan, Radar, Dr. Freedman, Col. Potter – as well as army and medical personnel too.”

Asparagus Community Theatre will provide entertainment during the show.

Nomination forms are available through the chamber of commerce office, online at aschamber.com and on Facebook. The deadline for nominations is April 19 at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the evening are $25 per person and are available at the chamber office or from board members. Seating is limited to 150 people.

There are still a few opportunities for sponsorship of this event. For more information on sponsorship or the event email manager@aschamber.com.


Most Read

