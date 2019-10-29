Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

Containerized LNG could be the latest product to be manufactured at the Skeena Industrial Development Park in Terrace. (Taisheng International Investment Services photo)

A Chinese distributor of liquefied natural gas wants to build a processing facility near Terrace, next to the regional airport.

Top Speed Energy sent a letter to area residents on Oct. 16, seeking feedback on a facility that could process 150,000 tonnes of LNG per year – about 0.6 per cent of what’s manufactured at LNG Canada’s multi-billion-dollar facility in nearby Kitimat.

The project is small enough for the company to bypass federal and provincial environmental assessments, the letter said. It will instead submit a permit application to the BC Oil and Gas Commission and any required applications to the City of Terrace.

The facility would receive natural gas from a nearby pipeline, and then transport the finished product by truck to a terminal in Prince Rupert and on to domestic and international markets.

The number of containers is expected to be handled within the terminal’s existing capacity, and “is not a driver for terminal expansion,” said the letter, signed by Clark M. Roberts, the CEO of the firm’s Canadian arm, based in Burnaby.

The 1,187-acre plot of land, in a business park next to the Northwest Regional Airport, was bought in 2014 by Taisheng International Investment Services, which later signed a development agreement with the city. No additional roads will be built.

Residents and organizations have until Nov. 6 to send in written feedback. They can also request a meeting with the company.

READ MORE: FortisBC eyes expansions after inking deal to send LNG by container to China

READ MORE: Pacific Northern Gas moves to reinstate full capacity and expand pipeline

TSE LNG Facility Letter by Brittany Gervais on Scribd

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter