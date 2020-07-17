Cleanliness kits on offer at Enderby chamber

Products available at wholesale pricing, sourced locally and throughout B.C.

Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce is offering its next round of cleanliness kits for local businesses. (Contributed)

The Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce is continuing to help businesses stay clean amid COVID-19.

New cleanliness kits are available, which include touchless wall or stand-mounted hand sanitizing stations, with an option for pedal-operated stations with no energy used or batteries to change.

Wholesale custom masks can also be ordered with embroidered company logos.

As an added boost for local business, products are sourced locally and throughout B.C.

“The Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce is constantly on the lookout for local, provincial, high-grade PPE and improved health kit for your business,” the chamber said.

For more information, email info@enderbychamber.com or call 250-838-6727.

READ MORE: Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

READ MORE: 21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus