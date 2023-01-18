Code Ninjas Kelowna passes level one

Code Ninjas Kelowna owner Kirsten Kurjata says the first year in business has been busy and filled with support from the community. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Code Ninjas Kelowna has leveled up.

The business celebrated its one-year anniversary on Jan. 17.

Owner Kirsten Kurjata says inspiration to bring the franchise to Kelowna stemmed from her daughters.

“The youngest, she loves gaming. She was the one where we were like she’s quiet, a little bit introverted and something like this where she might be able to come into a social space and learn and be with other kids and do what she loves was totally the reason that we brought this to Kelowna. My oldest one is just really math oriented and very scholastic and she just likes learning, so this was a great opportunity for her as a girl to also be part of coding which is generally seen as a male dominated area.”

Code Ninjas is said to be the world’s largest coding franshise.

The Kelowna locations works closely and shares resources with other locations in the province.

Kids can learn a variety of skills from building video games, learning about electrical circuits, creating robots, and more.

“You might as well take the device that they like to be on and apply it to education. That’s kind of how I see it, we’re taking something that they love being on anyways and trying to provide an educational element to it. They’re not gaming by themselves at home with nobody, they’re here, they’re learning, they’re with other kids, they’re enjoying themselves for one or two hours and they’re learning something they can take out into the world.”

To learn more about opportunities with Code Ninjas visit codeninjas.com.

