Coldstream couple sharpen up Kal Tire Place

Husband-and-wife team open up skate sharpening venture in Vernon arena

Blades of Glory is a 2007 movie comedy starring Will Ferrell and Jon Heder as two male figure skaters who team up for a pairs competition.

Blades of Lori is a real-life North Okanagan business venture starring the husband-and-wife pairing of Mike Caira and Lori Mcintosh who team up to provide skate sharpening services at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place arena, the first such venture since the facility opened.

Caira stars as “The Skate Guy” in the venture; Mcintosh plays “The Boss Lady.” Says so on the sleeves of their work shirts.

“We opened Oct. 15 and, right now, we’re not that well known, so it’s a trickle effect but we think this will be a convenience to all the user groups; minor hockey, ringette, figure skaters, oldtimers,” said Caira, a retired RCMP member. “We provide all the services.”

In 2016, the City of Vernon began the process of expanding Kal Tire Place to add a second ice surface — Kal Tire Place North — and advertised for expressions of interest from businesses interested in moving into the facility. Kal Tire Place, since its inception in 2001, has never had a skate sharpening business, which is what Caira and Mcintosh pitched.

RELATED: Shriners have a long history of service

The duo was selected, entered into negotiations with the city and had their business approved by Vernon council Oct. 9.

“I have 23 years of skate sharpening experience from my time in Prince George (RCMP station),” said Caira. “I started in 1995. I played oldtimers hockey, rec hockey (was a goalie, so very familiar with goalie skate needs), my son was playing hockey and my daughter was figure skating. The opportunity to do skate sharpening came up in Prince George and continued on wherever I moved.

“I have portable machines so I was doing sharpening from home.”

Originally trained by a machinist millwright where edge-level control was the most critical element of skate sharpening, Caira fine-tuned his skills by taking the Maximum Edge training course, which is taught to NHL teams for skate sharpening and profiling, originating from Caira’s hometown, Windsor, Ont.

Blades of Lori is located at the northeast end of Kal Tire Place, in the former concession office/storage room. They’re open Tuesday to Friday, 2 to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday but will adjust hours for tournaments.

With a hockey academy housed in the new Kal Tire Place North, skate sharpening will be available year-round. And Blades of Lori will be giving back to the community.

“Each month, we’re going to have a user group that we do a fundraiser for,” said Mcintosh. “A day will be selected on a Saturday and from 9 to 5 that day, all proceeds, anything that comes in, will be donated to that user group. We’ll have one each month.”

The first one is Saturday, Nov. 17, with proceeds going to Greater Vernon Minor Hockey, and the second is slated for Dec. 8 with Greater Vernon Ringette Association the benefactor.

There’s a drop box located outside the door of Blades of Lori where people can enter their name and phone number for a free skate sharpening. A draw will be held once a month.

Multiple-pass cards are also available for purchase, good for hockey and figure skate sharpening.

The pair is in the process of creating a Facebook page for the business.

You can phone 250-540-8833 or e-mail bladesoflori@hotmail.com for more information.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax
Next story
Vernon condo prices among B.C.’s highest

Just Posted

Okanagan breweries to gather for Brewphoria

Hosted at the Tree Brewing Beer Institute in Kelowna

Exhibit details Vernon’s First World War efforts

Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War runs until March 31, 2019

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation launches 31st Light a bulb Campaign

This year, the funds raised through Light A Bulb will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines.

Vernon condo prices among B.C.’s highest

Century 21 stats show Vernon with second-highest prices per square foot outside Metro Vancouver

Coldstream couple sharpen up Kal Tire Place

Husband-and-wife team open up skate sharpening venture in Vernon arena

RCMP kick off Heads Up! pedestrian safety campaign

The campaign will take place throughout November at various high-risk locations around Vernon to raise awareness of pedestrian collisions.

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered the energy board to review the marine impacts and submit a report no later than Feb. 22

B.C. MLA’s meal claim comes at an awkward time

Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day

Former Shuswap hockey player goes free after third assault conviction

Sorrento resident, 26, convicted of violent attack of girlfriend in February

Purple poppies to remember animals of war

An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war

Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

Most Read