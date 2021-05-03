Coldstream mansion to go to highest bidder

Five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home on Ravine Drive, listed for $13 million, will be featured in online auction by American firm

This Coldstream residence, currentlty listed for sale for a dollar shy of $13 million, will be the subject of an online auction in June, conducted by an American auction house. (Engel&Völkers Photo)

A house for sale in Coldstream could attract worldwide attention.

The five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 133 Ravine Drive is listed for sale by Engel & Völkers Okanagan, but the real estate firm is working with American-based Concierge Auctions on an online auction for the house from June 10-15.

The house on Ravine is 16,658 sq.ft. with an asking price of one dollar short of $13 million. Yes, $12,999,999.

Now for that $13 million – or highest bid – the buyer gets, according to the listing, “a private family estate perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s No. 1 wine-growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley.

“Terraced rows of fragrant lavender and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for 45 (assuming non-COVID rules).”

There are double-height windows that allow for natural light in the principal rooms. Sweeping views of the hills, mountains and stunning lakefronts. A stone fireplace allows you to enjoy the sunsets. There is American black walnut cabinetry and detailing, Swarovski crystal fixtures and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India.

The property includes a pool and a hot tub, a summer kitchen, an alfresco dining area and a unique Scottish bothy (shelter) with kitchen, bathroom and sitting area with fireplace.

“The ultimate in family security and privacy, 133 Ravine Drive boasts an array of smart technology to securely manage the property remotely and is just minutes to world-class golf, vineyards, spa, marina, schools, and an international airport,” says the listing.

Concierge Auctions describes itself on its website as the “largest luxury real estate auction marketplace in the world with 90%+ market share, and the most comprehensive database of high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet.”

The auction site says it matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the world’s most capable buyers via a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview and bidding platform.

READ MORE: Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

READ MORE: Goslings demand media attention by playing in newspaper parking lot



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.