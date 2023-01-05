Coldstream resident tallies Valley rally prize

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx (right) presents Toni Schroeder of Coldstream with $1,000 in gift cards as winner of the chamber’s Rally The Valley shop local campaign Dec. 6-23. (GVCOC photo)

A campaign encouraging North Okanagan residents to support local was an overwhelming success during the holiday season.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Rally the Valley ran from Dec. 6 to 23 and the focus was on shopping local, eating local, experiencing local and giving local.

“We received 400 entries from individuals who demonstrated their passion for supporting Vernon businesses and charities, not only at Christmas, but throughout the year,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“Every time we support local, we are sending a strong message that the North Okanagan matters, whether it’s through a vibrant economy, diverse employment opportunities or vital community services that benefit all of us.”

Everyone who visited vernonchamber.ca and indicated how they support local was entered to win a $500 gift card from the Village Green Shopping Centre and $500 in Downtown Vernon dollars.

The winner is Toni Schroeder of Coldstream.

“I bought all of my Christmas gifts from Vernon merchants, and I support local restaurants in Vernon,” said Schroeder in her Rally the Valley submission.

The Greater Vernon Chamber is a membership-based business support organization that has been proud to serve as the leading voice of business and non-profits in the North Okanagan since 1897.

To learn more about the benefits of belonging to the chamber, go to vernonchamber.ca.

