Coldstream salad products plant hiring

Ready-to-eat packaged salad producer Vegpro is hiring.

Jonathan Blais, western region director of corporate development and administration for the Quebec-based company said Vegpro expects to hire up to 25 people to get things going at their Coldstream operation.

Vegpro announced a $60 million investment into the rural lake-side community in December. The project is expected to create 200 jobs over the next three years.

“In addition to a significant capital investment in the region, approximately 100 direct jobs in addition to an ecosystem supporting our operation year-long will provide a substantial boost for Coldstream and Vernon,” Blais said.

“We believe that our activity will help this wonderful community thrive and help us grow for years to come.”

To handle the work as Vegpro opens this spring, Blais said the plant needs everything from farm labourers to power engineers.

”We are hiring a few supervisory roles who will be overseeing daily operations as well as farm labourers, who will complete various tasks including, but not limited to; soil preparation, irrigation, planting, weeding and so on,” he said in an email.

Prior to opening, which is slated for later this month, Blais said the packaging plant is also hiring a refrigeration operator, production supervisor, a Class 4 power engineer, an electromecanical Technician, a maintenance planner and a buyer.

Since they first posted the positions, Blais said Vegpro has received a strong response to their hiring call and hope to see more applicants at an upcoming job fair.

“We are extremely encouraged by the good momentum we are seeing on the recruiting front,” Blais said.

“High quality people have responded to our approach and we believe these people from the community will create a strong foundation for this exciting project.”

Blais continued that several other positions will be filled closer to the start date in July, however Vegpro is currently accepting applications for all roles and welcome anyone who is interested in joining their team. Jobs postings can be found at http://vegpro.com/en/jobs-opportunities/

Anyone wishing to apply in person is encouraged to do so by attending a job fair at the Vernon Lodge Hotel and Conference Centre on April 10.

