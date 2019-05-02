Community Futures names new Export Advisor

MacLeod is an accredited family enterprise advisor and an experienced entrepreneur, innovator, business leader and CEO coach.

Thompson-Okanagan business owners interested in exporting their products will now have the chance to receive guidance at every step from an experienced business leader and CEO coach.

Community Futures North Okanagan has named Ken MacLeod as export advisor for the region’s Export Navigator program.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide clients with this caliber of support,” said Leigha Horsfield, General Manager, Community Futures North Okanagan. “We look forward to the continued success of this program as entrepreneurs connect with Ken to grow their markets beyond B.C.”

Export Navigator assists businesses already exporting and those with export potential as they access new business market opportunities and develop strategies to innovate, grow and enhance their competitiveness in B.C. and globally.

The new position was created in partnership with Small Business BC and with support from the provincial ministry of small business and the federal Western Economic Diversification Fund.

MacLeod is an accredited family enterprise advisor and an experienced entrepreneur, innovator, business leader and CEO coach.

His corporate, franchise and family business experience in Canada, United States and Asia made him ideally suited to assist Export Navigator clients.

“This role aligns so well with my vision because I really am passionate about advancing support for small business entrepreneurs in BC,” said MacLeod, a past president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce and board director for the B.C. Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m looking forward to helping companies achieve success by identifying and building new markets, innovating next-generation products and services, and championing the best in business thinking.”

