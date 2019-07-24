Construction of Vernon development to begin this month

The Highlands of East Hill is to be a 20-acre housing development at 901 39th Ave

The Highlands of East Hill development will consist of 173 units and over two acres of park space. (Photo: Stoni Consolidated Holdings)

Construction of a new neighbourhood on East Hill will begin this month, according to its developer.

The Highlands of East Hill is to be a 20-acre housing development at 901 39th Ave., adjacent to BX Ranch – the former site of the McMechan water reservoir. The development will feature 173 units and over two acres of park space.

The developer, Lake Country’s Stoni Consolidated Holdings, has secured permits and agreements with the City of Vernon and will start phase one of the five-year construction project by the end of July.

“It’s been a long road with the City of Vernon, so we’re looking forward to moving onto the next phase which is the execution,” Stoni representative Jonathan Campbell said on Wednesday.

“We’ve had unbelievable success with sales, so there’s lots of people excited to move in. But it’s about fulfilling all our obligations on time, working with the speed of the city.”

Campbell says a small number of people are expected to move into their new homes by the end of this year, and the first 10 residents will be settled and living there full time by February 2020. By the beginning of 2021, the first third of construction (56 homes) is expected to be finished.

Stoni Consolidated Holdings describes the development as a “new community concept designed to attract a variety of lifestyles and age groups.”

Amenities for residents will include an active laneway, interconnected pathways, two playgrounds and a small commercial hub that will feature the daycare services of Kinderheart Montessori.

The first two phases of homes are currently 90 per cent sold-out. Phase-three homes are now on the market.

