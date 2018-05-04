Updated construction photo from the True Leaf site. (Submitted)

Construction well underway at True Leaf facility

The first phase of the project is planned to include a 9,000-square-foot building.

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., a global plant-based healthcare brand for people and their pets, announced that construction of its cannabis cultivation facility being built in Lumby is well underway and is on schedule to be completed by fall 2018.

The first phase of the project is planned to include a 9,000-square-foot building for the initial grow area, laboratory services, whole-plant extraction, and production of therapeutic cannabis products, plus a 16,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility. Together, the facilities will be known as True Leaf Campus, a hub for the development of the company’s medicinal cannabis products.

A development permit was submitted and approved, and a building permit has been submitted. The existing structure on the site has been demolished and the excavation work and site grading are complete. The concrete for the foundation is being poured and the steel is being shipped to the site which aligns with the company’s timeline to erect the building in mid-May.

“With construction well underway at True Leaf Campus, True Leaf is getting closer to its inspection by Health Canada and the final milestone of receiving our license to produce and sell cannabis,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “In conjunction with our build, we are also assembling a world-class team to help develop our medicinal cannabis products and bring a whole range of plant-based wellness products to market.”

The project is expected to employ approximately 150 workers during construction and create 35 full and part-time jobs at the start of operations. True Leaf seeks to become a major employer in Lumby, a hard-hit logging community of 1,700 in the northeast corner of the Okanagan Valley.

The facility is being built on a 40-acre site owned by True Leaf, so the company is well-positioned to expand to meet future market demands.

 

Artist’s rendering of the True Leaf Campus. (Sumbitted)

Previous story
No changes to Funtastic sponsor lineup

Just Posted

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

RDNO, CSRD receive invasive plant management funds

Province doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Gymnastics funding request remains on floor

Electoral areas and Coldstream to discuss construction costs request for North Valley Gymnastics

Okanagan braces for next wave of flooding

High elevation snowpack just starting to melt

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Vernon swimmers shatter records

At Para and Masters championships

Nitros hold back Gators

Vernon Ladies Competitive Slo-Pitch League play

Agur Lake hosts golf tournament

The 2018 Charity Golf Tournament will be held May 26 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

Wineology: The Similkameen wine region

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

Most Read