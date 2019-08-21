Cora Breakfast and Lunch had its grand opening in Vernon Tuesday morning. The local franchise owners Craig McMillan (from left) and Karen Olsen joined Martin Paskevich to present a cheque to the Kindale Developmental Association, accepted by Micah Thiessen, Evan Padgette and Karen Truesdale. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star

Cora breakfast restaurant gets cracking in Vernon

The Montreal-based restaurant chain made its first grand opening in Vernon on Tuesday morning

Vernon residents no longer need to drive to Kelowna to have breakfast Cora-style.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch – a Montreal-based restaurant chain – made its grand opening in Vernon Tuesday morning, marked not with ribbon cutting but with an egg cracking. Special guests at the event were invited to crack an egg into a large bowl, playing a role in the making of the restaurant’s first omelette.

It’s the first Cora chain to open doors in Vernon. The restaurant at 5601 Anderson Way seats 138 diners.

“It’s our tradition that Cora management always comes to town for the grand opening,” said Martin Paskevich, Cora’s Director of Western Operations. Paskevich was accompanied by Cora’s corporate vice president, Lucie Normandin, who helps get things cracking on the opening day of each new each new franchise and makes visits to each franchise every year or two (no small effort given there are now more than 130 restaurants in the country, including 11 in B.C.).

Normandin spoke at length on the restaurant chain’s founder, Madame Cora Tsouflidou, who started the business in 1987 out of an abandoned snack bar in Montreal. Madame Cora was not present at the opening, but Normandin said she will be making a visit to Vernon sometime in the future.

Read More: Cora breakfast chain to welcome first Vernon guests

A cheque for $2,000 was presented to the Kindale Development Association. The donation amount was equal to the restaurant’s total earnings on its first day, which took place on Aug. 12 before the official grand opening.

Local MP Mel Arnold and Vernon Coun. Akbal Mund were among more than 100 attendees at the restaurant’s opening.

“I can see success already working here,” Arnold said to Cora’s Vernon franchisee owners, Karen Olsen and Craig McMillan. “Your choice of a location with the morning sun coming in couldn’t be more fitting for a breakfast restaurant.

Mund predicted future success given that Cora is one of few dedicated breakfast spots in the city.

“You’ll have lineups in no time,” he said.

In fact, there was a line up out the door during Cora’s traditional egg-cracking ceremony, and seating used for the grand opening was quickly filled thereafter.

Read More: Pirate Pak Day a hit in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Fall comes early with the release of pumpkin spice lattes

Just Posted

Cora breakfast restaurant gets cracking in Vernon

The Montreal-based restaurant chain made its first grand opening in Vernon on Tuesday morning

Vernon student off to UBCM with council

Cadence Taron, a Grade 12 student at Fulton Secondary, applied to attend annual convention

City of Vernon to develop Civic Arena site into park

Planning process approved by council; construction to start in 2020 or 2021

Vernon RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

Vernon Vipers open BCHL training camp

Defending Interior Conference champs open pre-season slate Friday at home vs Grande Prairie (AJHL)

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

Elkena Michael Knauff sentenced to seven and a half months in jail

Two families – including seven children – work hours to extinguish backcountry fire in Manning Park

Two families of hikers - including seven children - worked for hours… Continue reading

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

EDITORIAL: The best or the least worst

Negative messaging abandons the quest for the best and instead asks voters to choose the least worst

COLUMN: Much to enjoy at Ryga Arts Festival

As I learn about George Ryga and his contributions, it is clear why this festival carries his name

Most Read