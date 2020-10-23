Council greenlights Lake Country’s second cannabis store

District of Lake Country Council approved Lightbox Enterprises Ltd. for a non-medical cannabis retail license Monday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Black Press Media File).

Lake Country council has given the go-ahead for a second legal cannabis store in the district.

Council voted narrowly to approve Lightbox Enterprises Ltd. (a.k.a. Dutch Love) for a non-medical retail license at its Monday (Oct. 20) meeting. The vote passed 4-3, with Mayor James Baker in favour and councillors Penny Gambell, Blair Ireland and Todd McKenzie opposing.

Dutch Love Cannabis will be located in the Village Centre shopping complex at 9522 Main Street. The application received strong support from Village Centre owner Marty Dohm.

“We have had no issues with cannabis tenants and in fact, have found them to be very good tenants with nicely finished stores that have become as acceptable as liquor stores,” Dohm said in a letter reviewed by council.

According to draft meeting minutes, Reid Ogdon appeared on behalf of Dutch Love and said the company is committed to fighting against the “grey market,” while working together with the district’s other legal cannabis store, Lake Country Cannabis.

Ogdon noted the company recently changed its name from Hobo Cannabis to Dutch Love to be “more respectful of the disadvantaged.”

Ogdon also said the company has earmarked the Lake Country Food Bank as its local charity organization.

Council reviewed a letter from resident Judy Quick, who noted the location has an already busy parking lot and “very limited street parking.” In response to questions from council, Ogdon said the Village Centre manager might agree to dedicate parking stalls to businesses.

Dutch Love’s application will now be forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for consideration.

