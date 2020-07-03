CherryBee Boutique is having its final weekend in the gift shop at Frank’s General Store July 3-5, 2020. Financial pressures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the gift shop to close. (Contributed)

COVID-19 closes Cherryville gift shop

CherryBee Boutique among the consignment shops clearing the shelves

The financial impact of COVID-19 has brought a gift shop in Cherryville to the end of the line.

Frank’s General Store has been busy since it reopened at the end of May with pandemic safety measures in place. However, the same can’t be said for its gift shop, where a total of 37 people offer their consignment goods to the community.

One of those consignors is Debbee Werner, owner of CherryBee Boutique. Originally from Australia, she’s lived in Cherryville for the past 25 years and has been handcrafting silver and beaded jewellery for about as long.

“The general store is in great shape, it couldn’t be busier,” Werner said. “But the gift shop is the one that’s really suffered, so the owner of Frank’s has no choice but to pull the plug on this little place.”

Werner has volunteered her time to keep the gift shop running on weekends since reopening, but this weekend (July 3-5) will be the shop’s last. Werner is holding a ‘Crazy Coronavirus Clearance’ sale for the store’s final days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with all products marked down by 20 to 50 per cent.

“It’s such a great spot to come in and get gifts. It will be very missed,” said local resident and faithful customer Cathy MacPherson.

The good news for Werner’s customers is they’ll still be able to find her products after the gift shop’s closure. She’ll be carrying on at Simply Baskets Home and Gift in Vernon, and her website is available for online shopping.

“Thanks again for all your encouragement and support,” Werner said in an email to customers. “I hope to see you this weekend so I can spoil you with some great bargains!

COVID-19 closes Cherryville gift shop

