Boston Pizza reported a positive COVID-19 exposure Aug. 5, 2021, and closed for the weekend as a precautionary measure. (Google Maps)

Boston Pizza reported a positive COVID-19 exposure Aug. 5, 2021, and closed for the weekend as a precautionary measure. (Google Maps)

COVID-19 closes Vernon pizzeria

Boston Pizza alerts public of a positive COVID-19 exposure

A local pizzeria in Vernon has closed its doors as a precautionary measure after a COVID-19 exposure.

In a post to social media, Boston Pizza on 32nd Street (Highway 97), alerted its followers they would be closed for the weekend after someone tested positive for the virus.

“We will reopen on Monday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the company said in a post to Facebook.

READ MORE: Efforts underway to find lodging for Falkland residents under evacuation order

READ MORE: North Okanagan attractions housing wildfire evacuees

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canadian companies seeing venture capital funding boom, interest in fintechs high

Just Posted

Boston Pizza reported a positive COVID-19 exposure Aug. 5, 2021, and closed for the weekend as a precautionary measure. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 closes Vernon pizzeria

Highway 97 through Falkland and Westwold is closed due to a wildfire in the area. (DriveBC dashcam)
UPDATE: North Okanagan highway closed due to wildfires

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire, an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Efforts underway to find lodging for Falkland residents under evacuation order

Area resident Dan Newcomb captured BC Wildfire Services actioning the south end of Monte Lake around 11:30 a.m. (Dan Newcomb - Facebook)
UPDATE: Okanagan Indian Band expands evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire