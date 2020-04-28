Truck pull-out area near Revelstoke on Highway 1. (B.C. transportation ministry)

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

The B.C. government has identified four locations where food trucks can set up safely to feed transport truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic, with more to come.

The first locations are the Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspection station on Nordel Way in Delta, and two locations on the Coquihalla, Highway 5, the Zopklos brake check 57 km north of Hope and Britton Creek rest area 62 km south of Merritt. The fourth is the Kamloops weigh scale, where meals are free once a week from the Salvation Army, the transportation ministry said April 28.

The province’s move follows an initiative by the B.C. Trucking Association to establish food truck locations to help long-haul truckers who can’t use conventional drive-throughs. Many fast-food locations have closed their dining areas and washrooms due to COVID-19 public health orders, leaving truckers with few options.

On April 15, the province added portable toilets at provincial highway stops for truckers who are doing essential duty delivering groceries, fuel and other necessities around the province. By the Easter weekend the province had 20 portable toilets set up, in addition to the 203 highway rest areas where toilets are being cleaned and maintained.

