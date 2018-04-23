Deadline approaches for regional business excellence awards

Awards in June will celebrate top businesses in the Thompson Okanagan region

The nomination deadline is approaching for the Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards.

The awards, to be presented in Kelowna in June, will celebrate the finest and most successful businesses in the Thompson Okanagan region.

The nomination deadline is May 1.

Grant Thornton LLP is the title platinum sponsor of the event and Innov8 Digital Solutions is a gold sponsor.

Category sponsors include RBC Royal Bank and Sandler Training.

Black Press is the media sponsor for the event, which is coordinated by Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan.

“Businesses can nominate themselves, and many do in these types of awards, and there is no charge to nominate,” said Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan.

“It’s an excellent way to put a company forward in front of the public and the possibility of becoming an award winning company only adds to the marketing arsenal of businesses that make it through as a finalist, and perhaps even a winner.”

A team of judges will adjudicate the nominations.

There are 17 categories in the inaugural awards. The categories are automotive, construction/development/real estate, entrepreneur, food and food production, green, health care, hospitality, industrial manufacturer, manufactured wood products, professional, retail, technology, tourism, trades, wine industry, small business and business of the year.

Small business is limited to those with fewer than 20 employees and less than $1 million in sales. Business of the year is for those with more than 50 employees and more than $1 million in sales.

Nomination forms are available at www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

For more information on the event contact MacDonald at 1-866-758-2684 ext. 120 or email: mark@businessexaminer.ca

