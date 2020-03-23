Donations not accepted by Vernon thrift shops/bins

Thrift stores closed amid COVID-19, therefore no one available to take donations

Following the closure of local thrift stores, donors are asked to hang onto their goods as receiving spots are also now closed.

The National Diabetes Trust has laid off all employees, therefore there is no one to empty the red Diabetes Canada collection bins. So Canadians are urged to hang onto their textile donations at this time.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store donation receiving centre in Vernon (5400 24th St.) is also closed for the foreseeable future, starting March 23 at 3 p.m.

Both Thrift Stores, which have been closed to the public since March 18, continue to be closed to the public.

READ MORE: Sally Ann closes Vernon thrift stores

“This will be under continual assessment and the closure may be extended if circumstances necessitate this action,” said Salvation Army Lieut. Stefan Reid. “This decision has been made in order to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our community, and we are hopeful that full services will resume soon.”

Meanwhile those needing the essentials of food are not being shut out.

“We want to assure you of The Salvation Army’s commitment to continue to support our community during these days,” said Reid, as the Food Bank remains open to provide hampers by appointment, which may be booked by calling 250-549-4111. “Please do not hesitate to reach out to The Salvation Army House of Hope for practical assistance and emotional care.”

Bag lunches are also being served from the Emergency Disasters Food Truck at The Salvation Army – House of Hope from 1-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Food Donations continue to be received at the Food Warehouse location at 5400 24th St.

“Although these are days of change and uncertainty, we continue to trust and hope in the love and presence of God,” said Reid. “We will continue to uphold our community and world in prayer!”

READ MORE: North Okanagan food banks feeling the pinch

