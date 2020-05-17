Hive Cannabis is slated to open in downtown Vernon Saturday, May 23. (hivecann.ca photo)

Downtown Vernon cannabis outlet readies for opening

Hive Cannabis has three other stores open throughout B.C.; will open in Vernon Saturday, May 23

Vernon’s latest cannabis retail outlet is readying to sting the competition.

Hive Cannabis will open in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue, main street, on Saturday, May 23. Time TBA.

“At Hive, we’re all about providing you with the royal treatment: a specially curated cannabis retail experience where your individual needs and desires always come first,” says the Hive website. “Our staff is dedicated to forming a trusted relationship with our clientele, providing you with personalized advice and outstanding customer service.”

Hive hopes to foster a sense of community among customers built around its shared passion for cannabis. Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a first-time user, the Hive plans to ensure a welcoming and understanding environment.

Victoria’s Dr. Neil Rockerbie is the owner of Hive Cannabis and he also has several applications to open Hive Cannabis outlets in the province of B.C. Each of them is being referred to the municipalities for review and recommendation. Rockerbie intends to open eight boutique locations throughout B.C. providing each unique community with safe and informed cannabis access.

“We know cannabis, we know our customers, and we know how cannabis fits into their lives,” said Rockerbie. “Hive will operate as a trusted, independent link between Canada’s top licensed producers and the adult-use cannabis market.”

Hive opened in Quesnel in February, joining outlets in Fort St. John and Port Alberni, which opened in December. Hive is also slated to open in Terrace.

As for COVID-19, Hive Cannabis says it’s doing everything possible to keep staff and customers safe and healthy.

“We would like to encourage you to help with social distancing and take a look at our online menu before coming into the store,” said the company. “Effective immediately, Hive is dedicating the first hour of opening to seniors and people living with disabilities or customers who need special assistance. We ask that other customers respect this dedicated hour for seniors and shoppers that need assistance.”

READ MORE: Vernon council won’t revisit cannabis retail moratorium


