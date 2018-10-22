Downtown Vernon elects new board

Susan Lehman

Downtown Vernon Association hosts annual general meeting

The Downtown Vernon Association held its 2018 annual general meeting Oct. 17, approving the updated society’s constitution and bylaws and presentation of the 2017 annual report.

Board elections were also held with the association welcoming a new member.

“The DVA welcomes John Clark of Nixon Wenger LLP to our dynamic board of directors, said Susan Lehman, DVA executive director. “It is an exciting time for the DVA as our board and staff work strategically and with vision, integrity and dedication to serving our members. I am continually impressed with the high level of engagement and collaboration from our membership. Together we can celebrate the DVA’s vision of a culturally and economically diverse downtown that is a desirable neighbourhood for commerce, living and leisure.”

Lehman also thanked Melanie Prince, Krystin Kempton and Cindy Marshall for volunteering their time in the past years to help contribute to the DVA’s success and bring their talents and expertise to help further more than 50 years of community building in downtown Vernon.

The 2018 DVA board of directors are: Selena Stearns (Community Futures); Shanna Rowney (Evolve Beyond Education Solutions); Tegan Carruthers (BDO); Umang Patel (RBC); Andrew Fradley (Eclectic Med); Alysia Lor-Knill (Teassential); David Scarlatescu (The Fig); Tara Berger (Nature’s Fare); John Clark (Nixon Wenger LLP).


