Downtown Vernon throwing block party

Vernon’s Chipko Jones (pictured) and The Keys will play a block party in downtown Vernon called Sayonara Summer, Friday, Sept. 14, in the 3000 block of 31st Street. The event is hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association. (Black Press file photo)

The Downtown Vernon Association is holding a party to say so long to the season.

Sayonara Summer will be held Friday, Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Street, featuring live music from reggae group Chipko Jones, and rock band The Keys.

The block party is meant to celebrate all the businesses and locals who work and shop downtown.

“This is our way of saying thank you to businesses and the residents of Greater Vernon for choosing downtown as their place to live, work and play,” said DVA events and promotions coordinator Dudley Coulter.

The block party is also timely as two performances of the popular Thursday night concert series, Civic Sounds, were cancelled earlier this summer due to the smoke.

The Keys were originally slated to play Civic Sounds on Aug. 9.

Sayonara Summer is proudly sponsored by 107.5 Beach Radio, Bannister Honda and Telus.

