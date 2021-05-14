Enderby bar’s busty beer taps to stay put despite backlash

‘Many folks have mansplained to us that we are sexist, misogynistic…’

Enderby’s Small Axe Roadhouse was the subject of nasty backlash after installing two busty beer towers. (Facebook)

A popular Enderby eatery has recently been bombarded with “hurtful and threatening” comments from people upset by the restaurant’s new beer taps.

The Small Axe Roadhouse, a restaurant decked out in punk rock memorabilia, has had to stick to its guns after comments rolled in about the newly installed refurbed mannequins with beer taps for nipples.

“Many folks have mansplained to us that we are sexist, misogynistic and wrong for having these beautiful, functional works of art put in the business,” a post on social media reads.

“I disagree, but I am fine with healthy disagreement.”

While people won’t agree always, the post from management says “there’s a way to express your views without being cruel, threatening and potentially trying to end a business that employs many good folks in these nutty times.

“We never meant to offend or hurt anyone or drum up a negative response,” the post reads.

But, Small Axe says, the taps aren’t going anywhere.

Staff closed to the public Monday afternoon (May 10) for a mental health day in the wake of the backlash.

Harsh messages, complaints from customers not wanting to wear masks and a man throwing knives at the building are credited as reasons for the early closure.

“I respect myself and my staff so much,” management said. “If we aren’t all feeling OK then we’ll take the time we need and be there for each other.”

“We are a tolerant, accepting, full of love people who love beer and feeling empowered and are comfortable with our bodies and the female form,” the post reads. “It legit does not go any further than that.”

