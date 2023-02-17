Enderby gas station reopens with fried chicken

Numerous improvements have been completed at the Quilakwa Centre

Left to right: Splatsin Coun. Theresa William, Chief Doug Thomas, Coun. Len Edwards and Coun. Sabrina Vergata. The Quilakwa Centre in Enderby has reopened with a new canopy, more pumps and a Chester’s Fried Chicken franchise, Splatsin announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Splatsin photo)

Fuel is flowing again at Enderby’s Quilakwa Centre.

The gas station closed the pumps in October for the construction of a new canopy and other upgrades.

Now operating under the Canco banner, the Quilakwa Centre now has larger storage tanks to increase fuel capacity, two extra gas pumps (which have been realigned to improve traffic flow) and a new canopy with design elements that match the centre’s main building.

There is also a gas jockey kiosk, upgraded point-of-sale systems and the addition of a Chester’s Fried Chicken franchise.

“The opening of the new and improved Quilakwa Centre is an exciting accomplishment that will benefit our entire community,” said Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas. “The centre is now truly a one-stop shop for fuel, snacks, and supplies—providing convenience to residents and visitors alike as well as employment opportunities and economic growth for our people. Kukstsámc to everyone who has supported this initiative!”

Staff began being trained on preparing and cooking the chicken on Thursday, and starting today (Feb. 17), the team is ready to start selling chicken in time for the Family Day long weekend.

It was originally expected that the pumps would be closed for six to eight weeks, but the closure ended up lasting over 20 weeks.

Brendan Shykora

