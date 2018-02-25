Grindrod-based business owner, Afke Zonderland is is a finalist in the Enderby Business Excellence Awards for Business Person of the Year and Business of the Year for her Okanagan Rawsome business. (Promise Photography)

Enderby honours top businesses

Excellence Awards gala March 10

Good business is being rewarded in Enderby.

The Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards will honour those deserving March 10 at the Splatsin Centre.

The finalists in each category are:

Community Contributions

– Enderby & District Arts Council

– Enderby Jewellers

– Sutherland’s Bakers

– Scott Hemenway

– Sheryl Hay

Service Excellence

– Deb Deveau (Re/Max)

– Enderby Autobody

– Enderby Jewellers

– Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce

– Little City Merchants

– Tyler Rands (Century 21)

Not 4 Profit of the Year

– Enderby & District Arts Council

– Enderby & District Community Resource Center

– Enderby Lions Club

– Feed Enderby & District (FED)

– Royal Canadian Legion Branch 98

Micro Business of the Year

– Crocus Floral Design

– D & L Painting

– Green Croft Gardens

– Okanagan Rawsome

– Tony O’s Outfitter

Food / Farm Business of the Year

– Framer John’s

– Green Croft Gardens

– Kaze Japanese Resaurant

– Larch Hills Winery

Okanagan Rawsome

Green Business of the Year

– Fink Machine Inc.

– Green Croft Gardens

– Okanagan Rawome

– Wild Flight Farms

Tourism / Hospitality Business of the Year

– Farmer John’s

– Larch Hills Winery

– Lorenzo’s Cafe

– Mabel Lake Golf Course

– Starlight Drive -In

Business Person of the Year

– Afke Zonderland (Okanagan Rawsome)

– Gabrielle Wesle (Greencoft Gardens)

– Judy Dangel (Enderby Jewellers)

Business of the Year

– Armadillo Trailers

– Baird Bros.

– Crocus Floral Design

– Little City Merchant

– Okanagan Rawsome

Tickets are now on sale for $45/ person and include dinner, wine, desserts, awards ceremony, entertainment, draw prizes and dance.

“Get your tickets now for a fun evening of dinner, music, awards and dancing,” the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce urges.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office, Little City Merchant and Transition Marketing.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bannister rates top dealer honour

Just Posted

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Cowan stuns Jenkins rink at B.C. finals

New Westminster rink comes from 5-0 down to advance to championship in Enderby

Lake Country budget approved

Lake Country’s 2018 Operating and Capital Budget was approved Tuesday night

President praises nearly 1,800 volunteers at B.C. Games

Ashley Wadhwani sits down with the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games President Niki Remesz

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

Team Canada is taking home a record 29 medals from Pyeongchang – 11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Jury acquitted Raymond Cormier in the death of Tina Fontaine after 11-hour deliberation

NHL official from Penticton celebrates milestone

Shane Heyer will officiate his 2,000th NHL game on Feb. 25

B.C. girl hopes DNA drive will help her find birth parents in China

Isabelle Smit, 10, is one of 20 international adoptees from Chongqing looking for DNA samples

Most Read