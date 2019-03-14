Enderby job fair overwhelming success

North Okanagan event at Splatsin Centre sees some hired on the spot

With some job-seekers getting hired on the spot and attendance of more than 500 guests and nearly 60 organizations, the inaugural Multi-community Employment & Business Fair was an overwhelming success.

“This event exceeded our expectations and all of the organizers are so pleased with the response from both businesses and attendees,” says Connie Viszlai, business services advisor, Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO). CFNO supported organization of the March 11 event, led by the Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

See: Multi-community job fair in Enderby to see dozens of employers

Held at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby, the fair was created as an opportunity to connect job-seekers and employers from across the region all under one roof, and give businesses a chance to showcase their products and services. The fair also featured presentations from employers such as Kohler, Kingfisher, Interior Health and others. Employer workshops were also held on cannabis in the workplace and wage subsidy services.

“Some job-seekers were fortunate enough to be hired on the spot, and our North Okanagan businesses were also impressed with the turnout of serious job-seekers. They received a great deal of value from meeting job-seekers from across the region,” says Viszlai.

“Thank you to everyone in the community who attended and a big thank you to the organizations for their willingness to participate. Together, this is what made the event such a success.”

Organizers would also like to thank sponsors and supporters and, in particular, the Splatsin Community and the team behind their beautiful community centre.

“It was a fabulous venue for this event and planning has already started for next year, so plan on attending!”

