Teresa Sanders, owner of Fill - Vernon’s Refill Store, opened the doors to her shop in Polson Park Mall on Dec. 3, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Enterprize seeks budding Vernon business ideas

Registration opens soon for Community Futures Enterprize Challenge

Her Facebook feed illustrates an eight-month journey marked by milestones (holding the first place Enterprize Challenge trophy, leasing a space in the Polson Mall, and labeling bulk laundry soap) as well as mantras (pushing against plastic for lettuce, kids’ containers, sea life and the water bottles consumed by billions). On Saturday, Dec. 7, as FILL Vernon’s Refill Store celebrated its grand opening to an endless stream of customers, owner Teresa Sanders reflected on the role of Enterprize Challenge:

“It’s been amazing to see all the people behind us and the pure excitement about the opportunity to ditch plastic,” said Sanders. “So many people have said, ‘We were just waiting for you to open’ or ‘I saw your presentation and I’m so excited you’re finally open.’ We just wouldn’t have had that build up or the community around us, and I’m so grateful for that.”

READ MORE: New Vernon store fills green need

Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO), which hosts the sixth annual Enterprize Challenge presented by VantageOne, opens the 2020 competition Jan. 6 to another crop of emerging entrepreneurs vying for more than $45,000 in prizes. Described by many participants as a “bootcamp for small business,” the competition culminates with seven finalists pitching their business to judges à la Dragon’s Den in front of a live audience at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“The Enterprize Challenge is about getting businesses started off on the right foot,” said Kazia Mullin, Business Services Manager, CFNO. “Our goal is to have everyone who participates get training, skills, and a chance to boost their business’ marketing. And a big part of that comes from learning how to pitch your business.”

Leading up to that April 28 public presentation, however, is an incredible amount of preparation as well as support. Workshops and mentorship sessions are held to help participants understand the fundamentals of starting a business. They are supported in preparing for their initial presentation, which is held in front of a panel of judges behind closed doors.

“We changed the format of the event last year to have our seven finalists do a public pitch to our judges. Not only did finalists have the general public get excited about their business but the finalists themselves stepped up and elevated their understanding of what makes their business successful,” says Mullin.

The prize packages are created to give winners a leg up in their first year of operations and include marketing, advertising, legal, printing, banking, and accounting services. Participants also have the chance to earn a marketing package with the People’s Choice Award.

It’s been an exciting time for the 2019 top three winners. FILL opened its doors in early December; second place winner Sugarbee’s Ice Cream Company became a household name as the bicycle cooler filled with real ice cream made its way to markets, shops and festivals; and third place winner The Boarding House Café is set to open its coffee house filled with board games on 31st Avenue.

“Even the people who don’t ‘win’ come away as winners because they now have a deeper understanding of their business and where the opportunities for success are,” said Mullin.

The Community Futures Enterprize Challenge is presented by VantageOne Credit Union with other local businesses and organization sponsoring the event to make the challenge and its prizes possible. Enterprize 2020 registration opens Jan. 6, 2020 and closes Feb. 7 for participants with a business idea or a business that opened in the last 12 months. To learn more or register, visit enterprizechallenge.ca.

READ MORE: Rosters serves up Vernon pub expansion plans

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada

Rogers Pass, Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla Summit expecting 5-10 cm of snow Thursday

WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

‘How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business?’ owner asks

Caring Klowns make rounds at Vernon hospital

Volunteers spread Christmas cheer to patients, staff, through holiday songs

Enterprize seeks budding Vernon business ideas

Registration opens soon for Community Futures Enterprize Challenge

Vernon council briefs: Rats, street sweeper, housing and more

“Are we having an issue with rats? And how are we dealing with it?” - Dalvir Nahal

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Salmon Arm KFC to kick the bucket, one of several businesses closing by 2020

Sportsman Barbershop, Bentley, Buggerbees among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

‘Think twice’: A Penticton woman’s plea to drunk drivers

Pamela Hanson’s life was changed forever when a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on

Most Read