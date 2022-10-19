Experience stitched in small Vernon business

Julia Muigg

Special to The Morning Star

In an age of fast fashion, the concept of making your own clothing can seem foreign to many people.

Dawne Whelpley, owner of Copy Cut Sewing Studio, has taken that concept and turned it into her livelihood.

Whelpley has been sewing for over 60 years. Ten years ago, she decided to take those skills and pass them on to others.

“It started with me duplicating retail clothing and from there it blossomed into me getting my certification to teach people,” she said.

Copy Cut Studio offers students sewing and serger lessons. Sewing classes start at Beginner Basic Level 1 and from there move up to Levels 2 and 3. Serger classes are offered in Levels 101 or 102 for the more advanced individuals. Classes typically run two hours per week. Private lessons are also offered for individuals who prefer a one-on-one setting.

At present, Whelpley typically teaches two group classes per week and private lessons five days per week. In the new year, she also plans to offer bra making lessons.

Whelpley sees many benefits in learning how to sew.

“There are lots of advantages in learning to make your own fashion. No one has the same piece as you.”

She also notes that sewing is a lot easier to learn than people may think.

“Sewing is a skill that can be developed. You don’t have to be crafty or artsy.”

Whelpley has operated out of her much beloved studio for five years now, located at the Kismet Cottage on 16th Avenue in Vernon.

“I take pride in the studio. It’s cozy and comfortable; it doesn’t feel like a classroom,” said Whelpley, a certified Palmer/pletsch fitting instructor who also offers personal fitting sessions on request.

Additional information on classes can be found at copycutsewingstudio.com or by calling the studio at 250-545-8372.

