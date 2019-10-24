Rosa Guthrie says she intends to reopen Rosa’s Taco Stand next summer at the Blackburn Park concession . (File photo)

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Rosa Guthrie has every intention of being back to wrapping burritos and stuffing tortillas at her Salmon Arm taco stand next summer.

For 15 years, Guthrie has operated Rosa’s Taco Stand at Blackburn Park. The seasonal eatery is run from a city-owned building in the park.

Fans of Rosa’s were alarmed by an Oct. 15 notice on the City of Salmon Arm Facebook page stating the city is accepting proposals for the lease and operation of the park concession.

The city responded to concerns with a clarification, stating this opportunity is advertised every four years as a competitive process.

“The current lease expires on December 31, 2019, and anyone who is interested in submitting a proposal is welcome to do so. The contract for another four-year term will be awarded at a public Council meeting.”

After the city’s initial city post, Guthrie said she started receiving calls from people worried about her and the future of Rosa’s Taco Stand. Guthrie said she herself was surprised by the city’s post and the response she’s received, but told the Observer she will be submitting a proposal for the lease and is confident she will be back in Blackburn Park.

“Rest assured, I’ll be up and running again,” said Guthrie.

