Fiesta feast at Vernon’s Kal Beach

A passion for food and a flair for sharing Mexican culture have brought a sweet, and spicy, Latino face, and taste, to Kal Beach.

Fanny Chapman, who many may know as the lady who opened El Gusto Latino Market in 2013, is running the concession at the popular Kalamalka Lake spot. And today, Friday, May 17 is her grand opening.

See: El Gusto serves up Latino flair

Along with the classic offerings of hot dogs, burgers and fries, the Kal Lake Food Services stand is spicing up options for beach goers with Mexican options such as chicken mole tamales.

“For me, when I sit on Kal Lake Beach it’s like the beach where I grew up,” said Chapman, of Caletilla Beach, in Acapulco. “There’s two beaches and a big dock. So when I sit there is reminds me of it.”

In fact, her parents used to have a restaurant on her hometown beach. So being able to run her own kitchen at Kal Lake is like coming home for Chapman.

Kal Lake Food will be in operation until Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with extended summer and weekend hours.

See: Restorations finished on Kalamalka Rotary Pier

Chapman sold the Latino Market in 2017 and worked at The Morning Star in circulation for nine months. But the opportunity to open the concession called and came true for her.

”It’s my passion: food, customer service, entrepreneurial running a business,” said Chapman, whose two kids (12 and 14) will be helping her at Kal Lake Food.

Chapman was born and raised in Aculpulco and came to Canada in 1993 to Dees Lake with her husband.

The pair met in Mexico, while she was working at her parent’s restaurant. They corresponded by hand-written letters and phone once a week until he returned and they were married 26 years ago in Aculpulco.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.