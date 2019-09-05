Conan Ackert, with Total Restoration Services, provides details on the People’s Choice Award during the Greater Vernon Chamber’s Business Excellence nominee reception Sept. 4. Total Restoration is the sponsor of the People’s Choice Award and voting runs until Sept. 30 at www.vernonchamber.ca/publiclayout. (Greater Vernon Chamber photo)

Finalists compete for best in Vernon business

Top three nominees announced in 11 categories

The finalists have been revealed for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s prestigious 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

During a cocktail reception at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Sept. 4, the top three finalists in each of 11 categories were announced.

“The energy was electrifying as the names were called, and while there are just three finalists per category, we believe all of the nominees should be celebrated because of the contributions they provide to our region and economy,” said Dione Chambers, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Community Futures: Allegria Homes, The Room Collection, The Works Training

New Business of the Year, sponsored by MNP LLP: Monashee Health Collective, Property Guys, Sweet Hoopla

Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Kal Tire: Barrita Durward – Cotton’s Chocolates, Kim Nasipayko – Caufields Engraving, Stephanie Tambellini – Tambellini Design Studio

Community Leader of the Year, sponsored by White House Mortgages: Jodi Cunningham – Medicine Shoppe, Barrita Durward – Cotton’s Chocolates, Betty Selin – Sun FM

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Telus: Monashee Rail, NexusBC, Nor-Val Rentals

Non-Profit Excellence Award, sponsored by Lake City Casinos: Allan Brooks Nature Centre, North Okanagan Cycling Society, Okanagan Science Centre

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP: Brittany Chase – Rose City Wellness, Kristina Klein – Eatology, Ted Swan – Monashee Rail

Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by City of Vernon: Okanagan Spring Brewery, Tekmar, Wayside

Customer Service Excellence Award, sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery: A&W, The Room Collection, White House Mortgages

Innovator of the Year Award, sponsored by Silver Star Mountain Resort: Numu Consulting, Roost Solar, Tekmar

Tourism Excellence Award, sponsored by YLW Kelowna International Airport: Kalavida Surf Shop, North Okanagan Cycling Society, Vernon Winter Carnival

There is still an opportunity for Greater Vernon residents to get involved by voting for the People’s Choice Awards at www.vernonchamber.ca/publiclayout until Sept. 30. The award is sponsored by Total Restoration Services.

“Voting began Sept. 1 and the public interest has been significant, so it will be exciting to see which nominee rises to the top and is crowned the People’s Choice,” said Chambers.

On Oct. 18, the winners in each category, along with the People’s Choice, will be unveiled at the Business Excellence Awards gala at the Vernon Lodge Hotel. Also announced that evening will be the winner of the Business of the Year Award sponsored by BDC (selected by judges from all nominees in the 11 categories).

Tickets for the gala can be purchased at vernonchamber.ca.

The Business Excellence Awards are presented by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

