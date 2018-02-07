Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Okanagan students are invited to come find their fit Thursday.

The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is a great opportunity for students to get valuable hands-on experience with helpful career-planning tools.

WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour will be at Charles Bloom Secondary school on Thursday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

“Tech, health care and construction are just a few of the industries in the Thompson-Okanagan that have a growing need for skilled British Columbians,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is an opportunity for students and parents to find the industry that is the best career fit for them.”

Students can visit up to 16 career-activity stations where they can take part in hands-on, career-related activities like creating digital graphics, completing an electrical circuit and taking someone’s blood pressure. These activities will help students uncover their strengths and interests, giving them the knowledge they need to get started with their career planning. They can then move on to a labour market information station, where they can dig deeper into a career of their choice.

Industries such as tourism, tech and health care will need a broad range of skilled British Columbians. The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is a unique opportunity to get insight into in-demand careers from a diverse range of industries that are important to building a strong, sustainable and innovative 21st-century economy that works for everyone.

The Find Your Fit tour builds on the government’s commitment to provide British Columbians with the services they need by giving them the information to help them make decisions about education and training.

The Find Your Fit tour and WorkBC.ca are first steps for all British Columbians on a journey to discovering information about a variety of exciting careers that will build a brighter future for individuals, families and communities, and help build a better B.C. for everyone.

Find Your Fit tour dates are available online at: https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx

Following the stop in Lumby, the Find Your Fit’s only other Okanagan stop will be in Summerland Tuesday.


Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

