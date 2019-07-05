Josh Hason launched Loco Motive Training earlier this month. (Contributed)

Fitness plan moves outdoors in Vernon

“I decided to start the business because I find that a lot of people get sick of the gym”

A Vernon man is using the Okanagan landscape as his gym.

Josh Hason launched his new business, Loco Motive Training, earlier this month. From kickboxing to hill sprints, he said he plans to use the terrain offered throughout Vernon to help keep locals fit and encourage them to engage with nature.

“I decided to start (the business) because I find that a lot of people get sick of the gym,” he said. “I’ll do a circuit-style of training using mobile gear. It will also even involve things like swimming on certain days.”

Hason is planning to train clients individually and in groups of up to six people.

“Each session will be geared towards the person’s athletic ability,” he said, noting he is accepting clients of all ages and fitness levels.

Hason moved to Vernon in 2000 and has been a certified personal trainer and fitness coach in the community for about eight years. He also has a background in kickboxing, Taekwondo and Jiu-Jitsu.

“I love it here and wanted to create something that was more than just working out. I also want people to get out and experience the Okanagan as well, so it’ll really be the best of both worlds.”

To schedule a consultation, people can connect via phone at 250-938-7900 or through Hason’s business page on Facebook, Loco Motive Training.

